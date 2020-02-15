|
SOWERS, Walter E. 94, of Springfield passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born October 1, 1925 in Springfield, the son of the late Roy and Magdalena Sowers. Walter retired from the City of Springfield Parks Department. He loved anything outdoors, especially mushroom hunting and mowing his grass. Walter is survived by his wife of 70 years Helen L. Sowers; his five daughters Bonnie (Bill) Jackson, Susan (Steve) Brown, Nancy (Stephen) Blain, Kendra Moline and Linda (Joe) Kreitz; his brother Russell Sowers; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. The funeral service to honor Walter will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. A private burial will be held at a later date in Vale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 15, 2020