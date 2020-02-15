Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER SOWERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER SOWERS


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALTER SOWERS Obituary
SOWERS, Walter E. 94, of Springfield passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born October 1, 1925 in Springfield, the son of the late Roy and Magdalena Sowers. Walter retired from the City of Springfield Parks Department. He loved anything outdoors, especially mushroom hunting and mowing his grass. Walter is survived by his wife of 70 years Helen L. Sowers; his five daughters Bonnie (Bill) Jackson, Susan (Steve) Brown, Nancy (Stephen) Blain, Kendra Moline and Linda (Joe) Kreitz; his brother Russell Sowers; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. The funeral service to honor Walter will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. A private burial will be held at a later date in Vale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -