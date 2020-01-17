|
|
SPARKS, Walter W. 69, of London, entered into heaven on January 9, 2020, after a valiant fight against cancer. He was born near Milford Center, Ohio to Arthur and Florie Sparks. Walt attended Marysville high school and began full time employment at the age of 16. He was married to Vicki Sparks for over 50 years. Walt was employed as a carpet installer, a machinist, and a church maintenance man. He was an active member of Christ Chapel in Springfield, Ohio, then Madison County Vineyard after the couple moved to London over 15 years ago. Walt enjoyed volunteer work and was a Royal Ranger Commander in Springfield for many years. Together with his wife, he worked as a youth lay leader. He especially loved working at the Vineyard free summer lunch program, where all children in the community can eat lunch free throughout each summer. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Joy Dillion, Edith Clemmons, and Sue O'Ryan and 2 brothers Ernie and Arthur Sparks. He is survived by his wife Vicki, daughter Andria (Michael) Sparks Porter of Chattanooga TN, sons Adam (Shannon) Sparks of Urbana, and Allon (Amber) Sparks of Kennesaw GA, as well as former son-in-law David Wilburn. 10 grandchildren Felicity (Courtney), Jason (Stephanie) and Olivia Wilburn, Caroline (Zac) Peck, Madalyn (John) Stanley, Hailey, Emma, Evahn, Gabrielle, and Braxton Sparks, and 5 great-grandchildren Lincoln, Walter, Merida, Cortney and Dylan. He also leaves behind brothers John (Betty) and Richard (Ginny) Sparks, sisters-in-law Marlene Sparks, Kristi Phillip, Julie Rich, and Carol Murray, cousin Christina Baker, niece and nephew Ashley and Aaron Smith, as well as many Sparks nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Madison County Vineyard, 106 Olive St, London, Ohio, with visitation at 11:30 and service at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Madison County Vineyard summer lunch program.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 17, 2020