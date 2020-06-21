Walter SPURGEON

SPURGEON, Walter A. Age 90, formerly of Clayton, passed away June 14, 2020 at his residence in Venice, FL. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Spurgeon. He is survived by his children, Sue Ann Spurgeon Kern (Kerry), Jerry Spurgeon (Judy) & Jim Spurgeon; grandchildren, David Kern (Jill), Bradley Kern (Jeanie), Amber Kern, Jimmy Spurgeon & Janelle Spurgeon; 4 great-grandchildren. Walter attended Miami University where he received his BS degree and Master's in Education. In 1954, he was drafted in the Army and stationed in Japan. He taught Engineering, Drawing and Graphics at the University of Dayton for 4 years. He then worked 24 years for the Dayton Board of Education becoming the Assistant Superintendent of Business. Upon his resignation from Dayton, he became Assistant Superintendent of Business Affairs for the Northmont School System and spent 8 1/2 years there before retiring at age 57. He experienced many accomplishments throughout his administrative career. Two of those highlights were being involved in the construction of the Northmont High School Sports Stadium and the Northmont School Community Auditorium. He will be greatly missed and loved by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Hospice facility of your choice. A graveside service will be held 10 am, Sat. June 27 at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.