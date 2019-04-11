|
|
STARR, Walter Quietly departed this life on Friday, April 5, 2019, at in Dayton Ohio. He was preceded in death by Mattie Starr, his wife of eight years, and his parents Jimmie and Marion Starr. Surviving his departure with cherished memories are: one son, Maurice D. Montgomery; two daughters, Tennetta Starr and Jennifer Starr; two grandchildren Jordyn Starr and Jaden Mitchell, brothers: Jimmie (Cynthia) Starr, Deoliver Starr; sisters: Shirley Marbury, Bernice Starr, and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 11 A.M., Friday April 12, 2019 at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45406. The family will receive friends at 10 A.M. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019