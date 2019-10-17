Home

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
View Map
Walter STEELE


1940 - 2019
STEELE, Walter C.J. 78, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born October 27, 1940 in Dayton, the son of Carl and Lois Steele. Walter retired from Dayton Progress after 42 years of service. After retirement, he went to work for Voss Chevrolet where he was still employed. Walter enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Cora (Deaton) Steele; children, Tony (Susie) Steele and Robert Steele; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Walter is preceded in death by his parents; 6 siblings, daughter, Bettina "Betsy" Steele-Eldridge; and his granddaughter, Jamie Steele. A funeral service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
