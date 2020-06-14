Walter Steinway

STEINWAY, Walter E. "Walt" Age 98, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on January 26, 1922 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Henry & Nora (Chessman) Steinway. Mr. Steinway honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during WWII, he was a retired Plumber for Delco Products with 45 years of service. Walt worked with his Dad for a few years at Steinway Plumbing Co. He was a Lifetime member of the DAV, a member of the VFW and IUE-CWA #755. Preceded in death by his twin brother, Jess Steinway; brother, Richard Steinway; 3 sisters, Mae Steinway Ulsh, Phyllis Snyder & Marilyn Lynn Slyder. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Margaret (Acree) Steinway; his son, Rick Steinway and wife Debby; daughter, Karen Carpenter & Carl Balch; 4 grandchildren, Philip Steinway and wife Mandy, Jennifer Estes and husband Johnny, Michelle Reed and husband Michael & Dr. Michael Carpenter and wife Traci; 17 great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Entombment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Walter E. 'Walt" Steinway, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.