THOMA, Walter "Bud" Age 84, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Wright Nursing Home in Fairborn, Ohio. Bud was born to the late Walter and Agatha Thoma in Dayton, Ohio. After over 30 years of service as an electrical engineer, he retired from General Motors and moved to Lake Lure, North Carolina, where he and his wife enjoyed boating, golfing, playing cards, and socializing with friends. Bud was a faithful catholic and attended St. Luke Catholic Church but more importantly he was very much a family man. He had a quick wit with a great sense of humor and an endearing smile. He is preceded in death by his siblings; Doris Clark, Mary Ann Chambers, and Richard Thoma. Bud is survived by his wife Judie and their 5 children: Pam (Tony) White, Cynthia Sine, Doug (Debbie) Thoma, Steve (Codie) Thoma, and Amy (Gary) Wiles; 12 grandchildren: Jillian (Sine) and Rob Bisson, Courtney Sine, Alec Sine; Adam, Andrew, and Abbey Thoma; Michaela, Meredith, and Maddie Thoma; Nicolas, Rachel, and Sam Wiles; and 3 of his siblings: Rita Davidson, Betty Pinsky, and Robert Thoma. Family will receive friends at St. Luke Catholic Church beginning at 9:30AM Friday, January 24, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30AM with Fr. Terry Schneider celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Crossroads Hospice and/or the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020