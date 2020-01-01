|
|
TRACEY III, Walter D. Age 75 of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Walter was born on August 8, 1944 in Newark, Ohio to the late Walter D. and Winona (Eylar) Tracey II. He was also preceded in death by his wife Judith Ann Tracey to whom he married on July 5, 1969 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He is survived by four children; Walter D. Tracey IV and his son, Walter D. Tracey V, Nancy T. (Mark) Miller and their children, Sarah, Jessica, Rachel, Caroline, Evan, and Noah; William P. Tracey, and Zachary C. Tracey; a brother, Vincent (Naomi) Tracey of Central, Utah; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Walt was a graduate of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army in South Korea and Vietnam. He also studied at Wright State University and was a member of Teamsters 957. Walter was a faithful Catholic for many years and enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball, working on cars, and time with family and friends. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Emmanuel Catholic Church at 149 Franklin Street on Friday January 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Friends may call from 9:00AM until time of mass. Burial Woodland Cemetery. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020