|
|
WALKER, Walter W. Age 94, of Waynesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born on April 1, 1926 in Portsmouth, OH, the son of the late Wilbur & Dora (Arthurs) Walker. Mr. Walker honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy, and was a retired Machine Repairman for Delco Products with over 42 years of service. He was a member of the New Carlisle Masonic Lodge # 100 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, IUE-CWA, and the VFW Post # 9684 in Medway. Preceded in death by his wife of 73 years Nannie H. Walker in 2018, his son Kevin L. Walker, 2 great grandchildren Cindy Walker & Christopher L. Walker, his brother Kenneth Walker and by a nephew Jim Walker. He is survived by 2 sons Walter C. "Chris" Walker and wife Karen, Kent Walker and wife Brenda, daughter-in-law Patty Walker, 5 grandchildren Brian Walker, Tina Storer and husband Michael, Chelsey Cummins and husband Josh, Stephanie Walker & Scott Walker, 2 great grandchildren Katie Storer, Matthew Storer and wife Kalie, 2 great great granddaughters Leslie Walker & Lucy Storer. Due to the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19; Private Services will take place at Dayton National Cemetery at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Walter W. Walker, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020