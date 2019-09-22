|
WENTZELL, Sr., Walter Stephen "Steve" Age 86 of Eaton, OH, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Grandview Hospital in Dayton. OH. He was born on January 22, 1933 in Dayton, OH, son of the late Walter Howard and Helen Marie (Moss) Wentzell. Steve was the Owner and Operator of Wentzell Realty in Eaton where he was a realtor for many years. Steve served on many committees for the City of Eaton, including one term as a Preble County Commissioner. He drove a school bus for Eaton Community Schools for 10 years and was an active member of The Church of Christ in Eaton. Preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Margery (Cohee) Wentzell in 1999; sister, Florence Laubauch; brother, George Wentzell and son-in-law, David Wilson. Survived by his children, Teresa Wilson; Walter S. "Steve" (Janice) Wentzell, Jr. and Lisa J. (Paul) Conrod; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at The Church of Christ, 725 US. RT 35 West, Eaton, OH with Rev. Paul Nichols officiating. Interment will be held in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, OH. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Eaton Church of Christ, 725 US. RT 35 West, Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019