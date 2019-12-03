|
BELLAMY, Wanda L. Age 84, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1935 in Jackson County, Kentucky to the late Claude and Virgie {Callahan} Lewis. On August 18, 1953, in Liberty, Indiana, she married Jesse Bellamy Jr. Wanda worked for Textiles for many years and was a proud homemaker. She enjoyed working in her yard and loved spending time with her family. Wanda is survived by her daughter Cheri (David) Johnson; grandchildren Jessica (Phillip) Tipton, Justin Morgan, Leah (Andy) Ivy, Jesse (Chas) Donley; great grandchildren Bailey Ivy, Landon Ivy, Madison Donley, Morgan Hoffman; brother Lonnie (Mabel) Lewis; and brother in law Jimmy Rogers. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse and daughter Marlene Rogers. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10am until 11am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow on Friday at 11am at the funeral home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 3, 2019