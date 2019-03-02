Home

CARD, Wanda Denise Wanda was born in Dayton, Ohio at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base on February 5, 1964 to David and Elouise Card. She was a graduate of both Jefferson High school class of 1982 and Wright State University class of 1986. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Johnson and partner Stephen Johnson, Brother Derrick (Kim) Card, Nephew Davyion, Niece Dyshira and great niece Aderra. She is preceded in death by her parents David and Elouise Card, and her brother Stacy Card.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019
