COCHRAN, Wanda W. Age 95 of Hamilton, passed away at Sunrise Assisted Living in Carmel, Indiana on Friday, February 22, 2019. Wanda was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 5, 1923 to Wilbur E. Lewis and Maude B. Watson Lewis. She married Robert "Bob" Cochran on April 24, 1943 in Hamilton, OH and they had one child Candace. After Bob's death, Wanda went to work for the Butler County Sherriff's Department and retired in 1988. She was an active member of Hamilton's community and a member of the Eastern Star, Zion Lutheran Church, Red Hat, AARP, and American Business Women's Association. Wanda is survived her grandchildren, Rob (Danica) Eyler and Cory (Courtney) A. Eyler, her great-grandchildren Jackson, Kennedy, Lucy and Logan, her great niece Susan (Brian) Hagan and great nephew Jeff (Amber) Stanley and their children Jake, Annie, Isabella and Addison and close friend Peggy Fisher. Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter Candace K. Eyler (2005), her parents; husband, Robert Cochran, long time friend Clarence Judd and her brothers and sisters. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013 on Wednesday, February 27, 2018 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019