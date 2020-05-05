|
COMER, Wanda Jean Age 87 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughters; Debbie Portner and Doris Robertson and husband, Wallace W. Comer. Wanda is survived by her son, Wallace G. (Laura) Comer; daughter, Tina L. (Loren) Hedges; grandchildren, DeeDee Rager, Amy Robertson, Greg Comer, Aaron Hedges, Ashley Comer, Corey Hedges as well as 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carroll of Sparta, KY and Helen of Waukesha, WI. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel from 12pm until 1pm. Funeral service will directly follow at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2020