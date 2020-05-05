Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda COMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda COMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda COMER Obituary
COMER, Wanda Jean Age 87 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughters; Debbie Portner and Doris Robertson and husband, Wallace W. Comer. Wanda is survived by her son, Wallace G. (Laura) Comer; daughter, Tina L. (Loren) Hedges; grandchildren, DeeDee Rager, Amy Robertson, Greg Comer, Aaron Hedges, Ashley Comer, Corey Hedges as well as 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carroll of Sparta, KY and Helen of Waukesha, WI. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel from 12pm until 1pm. Funeral service will directly follow at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -