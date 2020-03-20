Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Jr. Furnace Cemetery
Franklin Furnace
CONLEY, Wanda L. Age 84, of Middletown, OH, went to meet her Savior on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Garden Manor Nursing Home, with family by her side. She was born in Sciotoville, Ohio, to the late Eunice M. (McCoy) and Millard S. Groh. She worked at Joe Lewis Construction for more than 10 years as a bookkeeper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jackie Conley. Wanda is survived by her loving sisters, Maxine Roberts and Linda (Don) Pitts; her nephew, Robert (Lynn) Pitts; and 3 nieces, Nancy (Jim) Blankenship, Jennifer (Ray) Mills and Karen (Steve) Berry. The family will receive friends 3-4 p.m., Sunday, March 22. 2020 at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. A Graveside Service will be held, 1 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Jr. Furnace Cemetery, Franklin Furnace, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 20, 2020
