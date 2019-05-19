COX, Wanda Jean Age 79, Shandon, died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at . She was born in Seymour, Indiana on October 21, 1939, the daughter of Charles and Bernice (Wetzel) Lyons. She was a graduate of Deer Park High School and married the love of her life, Delbert Cox on November 15, 1958 in Tennessee. Wanda was a member of Millville Avenue Church of The Nazarene and a long- time volunteer for Pathway to Hope. She is survived by her husband, Delbert Cox; children, Debra (Mike) Earls, Shandon and James Charles Cox, Hamilton; brothers, Charles (Nancy) Lyons and James (Kathie) Lyons all of Florida; sister, Vicki (Greg) Logsdon, Fairfield Township; brother-in-law, Bill Arlinghaus, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kevin Stamper, Brandon Cox and Katie Cox; great grandchildren Brayden, Chloe, Remington and Harley and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marilyn Arlinghaus. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Millville Avenue Church of The Nazarene, 308 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Darrell Davidson officiating. Burial will be in New London Cemetery, Shandon, Ohio. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Millville Avenue Church of The Nazarene, the Ohio Parkinson Foundation Southwest Region, Inc., 325 North Third Street, Fairborn, OH 45324 or Pathway to Hope Pregnancy Care Center, 202 S. Monument Avenue, Hamilton Ohio 45011. She was a jewel for a wife and a mother and God gained an Angel. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary