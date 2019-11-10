Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Wanda DANIELS


1944 - 2019
Wanda DANIELS Obituary
DANIELS, Wanda Lucille 75, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born March 16, 1944 in Mechanicsburg, daughter of the late Audie and Alta (Conley) Jackson. Mrs. Daniels enjoyed scratch-off lottery tickets and spending time with her grandkids. Survivors include three children, Gary Daniels of Springfield, Kimberly (Robert) Moore of Bronson, Michigan, and Tonya (Jeremy) Greene of Springfield; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Tyler, Travis Crew, Kaylee, Jackson Oty; eight great-grandchildren; Jason Irwin, Paige, Jude, Trevier, Grayson, Brennan Crew, Jackson Oty Jr., and Carson Rasmussen; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter Daniels on April 2, 2015; three sisters; and two brothers. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday in the funeral home with Rev. James Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
