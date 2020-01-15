|
|
DAUGHERTY, Wanda Lee Age 84 of Huber Heights, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully January 11, 2020, with her devoted sons by her side. She was born on December 5, 1935, in Mountain View, Missouri and grew up in Dalhart, Texas. Preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Daugherty; her son, Darryl Daugherty; her grandson, Gary Lee Daugherty; her great-grandson, Michael Anthony. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Daissy) Daugherty, Dale (Beverly) Daugherty, Gary (Pamela) Daugherty, and Floyd Daugherty; her grandchildren, David (Amy) Daugherty, Lisa (Terrell) Litteral, Joshua (Neashall) Daugherty, Anthony (Christy) Kabanek, Anna (Arturo) Earle-Alderete, Andrew (Johanna) Kabanek, Clint (JoEllen) Daugherty, Mark (Jamie) Daugherty, Brad (Kristie) Daugherty, Eric (Jacqueline) Daugherty, Ashlee (Dustin) Rickert, Matthew (Melissa) Daugherty, Leah Daugherty, Jennifer Daugherty, Heather Daugherty, and Kaitlyn Daugherty; 48 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; brothers, David Greenstreet and Edward (Ora Lee) Greenstreet; sister-in-law Linda Greenstreet; nieces; nephews; and special friends, Norma Perkins, Maxine Daugherty and Virginia King as well as a host of other friends. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church for 46 years. "Love" and "blessed" are not strong enough words for what she gave so freely and abundantly to all who knew her, and to describe how her family and friends felt to have her in their lives. Her entire life was a testimony to her unshakeable faith in her Lord and Savior, and she loved nothing more than to spread His love to all. She taught her family the most valuable lesson: to love others the way Jesus loves us all. She will be greatly missed. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Pastor Donnie Smith, officiating. Burial, Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Wanda or leave a condolence to her family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020