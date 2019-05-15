|
DEATON, Wanda Sue Age 69, of Middletown, OH went to be with the Lord, Monday, May 13, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born March 2, 1950 in Stewart County, TN the daughter of Bradie and Nellie (Milliken) Tucker. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Deaton and her parents. She is survived by her son, James Allen Deaton; daughter, Lisa Renee Deaton (Don) Manning; seven grandchildren, Josh, Ashley and Austin Deaton; Samantha, Corey (Sarah), Alexis and Shelby Manning; four sisters, Ann Williams, Yvonne Friday, Sheila Atkins and Leila Mitchell; three brothers, Rick (Pauline) Tucker, Darrell (Lorna) Tucker and Larry (Cheryl) Tucker. The family wants to send a special thank you to Hospice of Dayton. Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Woodside Cemetery with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on May 15, 2019