Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:30 AM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
1939 - 2019
Wanda DUNN Obituary
DUNN, Wanda Jewel Age 80 of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born to the late Raymond Hall and Belva Mae (Wells) Hall on May 6, 1939, in Grayson, KY. A loving mother and homemaker, Wanda loved preparing meals for her family and friends, especially desserts over the holidays. For many years, she would spend weeks preparing hundreds of buckeyes and other desserts to share with everyone during Christmas time. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald "Don" Dunn, her parents and grandsons Robbie Dunn and Justin Khym. Wanda is survived by her four children: Terri Dunn, Jeff (Mandy) Dunn, Daryl (Dot) Dunn, and Christine (Joe) Khym; 6 grandchildren Debbie Frakes, Destiny Dunn, Ray Dunn, Andy Dunn, Julie Khym, and JJ Khym; Brother Billy Hall; Sister-in-laws Karen Dunn and Maneva Edelman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. She loved her family and extended church family at Middletown Church of Christ of which she was a long-time member. Her daughter, Terri, and brother, Billy, provided assistance with her care over the last several years. She was visited regularly by several members of her church family. The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Wanda their greatest and warmest gratitude. Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, at 12:30 P.M. at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Pastor David Stidham officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:30-12:30 P.M. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Rd., Hamilton, OH. Memorial donations may be made to Middletown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 144, Middletown, OH 45044.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 4, 2019
