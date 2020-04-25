|
|
FIKE, Wanda M. 88 and widow of Gerald C. Fike passed away April 21, 2020 in Lexington, KY. She was born to the late Bernard J. and Eileen Marie Gues Smithbauer on Feb. 24, 1932 in Nicktown, PA. She studied under concert bassoonist Ferdinand Del Negro and was a member of the Multi- Million Dollar Sales Club member as a real estate agent in Hamilton, OH. She was a Catholic Christian. Mrs. Fike's survivors include her five children, Michael Bernard Fike of Middletown, OH, Donald Paul (Suzanne) Fike of North Carolina, Catherine Diann (Gilbert) Karrick of Lexington, KY, Melissa Marie (Raymond) Curtis of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Laura Sue (Dennis) Jones of Hamilton, OH; brother David Smithbauer of Blairsville, PA; grandchildren: Annie Fike (Drew); Zach (Britteny) and Ryan (Brooke); Josh (Andrea) Karrick; Emily (Eric) Hamilton, Nick (Amy) and Jared Curtis; and Rose (Fred) Wiedemann; 9 great-grandchildren: Ella, Isabelle, Madeline and Olivia Karrick; Grace and Jacob Curtis; Edith, Conrad, Theo and Emerson Wiedemann; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Sgt. Curtis Michael Fike (U.S.M.C.). All services will be private. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 25, 2020