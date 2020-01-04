|
FRISBY, Wanda Age 90, of Miamisburg, OH passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. She was born May 23, 1929 in Middletown, OH to Elbert and Minnie (Russell) Lowe. She worked for Crystal Tissue for 30 years. She loved and was truly dedicated to her family. She also loved to read and crochet. Wanda was a longtime member of University Baptist Church. Wanda is survived by her son, Scott (Heather) Frisby of Miamisburg; grandchildren, Brian Creech, Michael Creech, Ann (Jim) Woollard, Ellen (George) Deems; great-grandchildren, Layla Fugate, Paul Woollard, Grant Deems, Lane Deems, Hayden Wilson; loving companion and cat, Butters for 15 years. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul D. Frisby; daughter, Connie Ortiz; brothers, Harold, Russell, Herman Lowe; sister, Helen Fultz. Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 4, 2020