GREENAWAY, Wanda L. Age 85 of Trotwood, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Ohio . She was born Aug. 28, 1934 in Dayton, OH to the late Carl E. and Wilda Stockslager. She was a 1952 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. She spent her life serving others through her jobs. As a teenager her first job was the Dayton Public Library and from there she worked at 15 other jobs; NCR, Elder & Johnson, Hyland Machine, Inland, Standard Register, Harris Seybold, Sears & Roebuck, Printing Service, Kelly Girls and at Christmas time one year, she worked at Western Auto Stores selling toys to parents for their children. Then Wanda worked twelve years at the Village of Trotwood, shortly before it became a city, meeting the residents as they came in to pay their water bills. She later worked for the City Manager of the cities yearly budget. This gave Wanda a lot of satisfaction. She got her greatest satisfaction serving the people of Madison Twp. As the Clerk Treasure for 12 years. Being elected twice by the people who trusted her to handle their money, for the bills, payroll, and recording the minutes of the meetings, as well as overseeing state audits each year, gave her the greatest satisfaction in her life. In her personal life she survived by her husband of 64 years William "Bill" Greenaway. She enjoyed artistic hobbies, such as knitting, crocheting, sewing to make shirts and dresses, ceramics, oil painting, gardening, and cooking. Wanda was the secretary of the Montgomery County Trustee and Clerks Association for 4 years. She was a member of Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church for 56 years, as well as The Democratic Club, and the Trotwood Madison Historical Society, and F.M.O. In between all those jobs and responsibilities she traveled in the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Joan Bridges of Hamilton, 3 nephews Bill Bridges of Denver, Bob Bridges of Pasadena, Mike Bridges of Hilton Head, closest friends Marion and Jerry Wright and numerous cousins. She knew she was blessed with good parents, a good husband, and a good education. She had good life-long friends and a close connection with her God. Peace Be With You All. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019