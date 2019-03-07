HANSEL (Ratliff), Wanda Jean Age 90 of Oxford, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born April 1, 1928 in Gaspar Township, Preble County, to parents, Elza and Mary Lou (Cox) Ratliff. She and her late husband, George Hansel, farmed for many years in the Oxford area. Jean was employed by Miami University for 15 years. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling to Branson, Pigeon Forge and the New England States. Reading was her favorite pastime. She was devoted to family, organizing the get togethers and reunions. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She is survived by two sons, Randy Hansel and Corby Hansel of Oxford and two daughters, Patricia Olerich of Cleveland and Myra Krauth of Darrtown; a sister, Juanita (Karl) Kestersen of Tennessee; grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, including Scott (Teri) Ratliff. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George Hansel, who passed away in March 1993, her brothers, Herbert Ratliff, Elmer Ratliff, Von Ratliff, Burl Ratliff and Robert Ratliff, and her sisters, Tressie Knorr, Lexie Sawyer, Janet Silvers. A Memorial Visitation will take place at the Darrtown Methodist Church, 4309 Walnut St, Darrtown, OH 45056 on March 9, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio Care Center, 4625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243 or the Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary