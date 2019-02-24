|
|
HOEHN, Wanda F. Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away at The Laurels of Hamilton on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Wanda was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on November 21, 1940 to James L. Treadway and Geneva L. Bailey Treadway. Wanda graduated from Seven Mile High School. She married Gerald L. Hoehn 1968 in Seven Mile, OH. Wanda worked in Medical Records at Ft. Hamilton Hospital in 1963. She loved spending time with her family, nieces, nephews and other close family and friends. Wanda is survived by her husband, Gerald Hoehn; daughters, Amy (Hoehn) Underwood and Jennifer Hoehn; granddaughter, Ashlyn Cook; siblings, Lorena Nixon and Thomas Treadway; several nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, James and Geneva Treadway. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Wendell Coning officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019