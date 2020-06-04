Wanda HOKE
HOKE (Stump), Wanda Ardella Age 95, of New Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1925, to her parents, Raphael Leroy Brown & Mary Ellen (Corron) Brown. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Dorothy Brown; first husband, William Stump; daughter, Pamela Amos; son, William J. Stump; daughter-in-law, Barbara Stump; 2 brothers, Sonny and Samuel Brown; and sister, Wilma Nicodemus. Wanda is survived by her husband, Julian Hoke; daughter, Mary Jane (Dick) Brockman; 3 step-children, Brenda (Kenneth) LaRue, Kenneth (Rita) Hoke, Patricia "Lynn" (Donny) Gilvin; 2 sisters, Raellen D'Andrea and Beverly Snelling; and 3 brothers, Steve, James, and Jeffrey Brown. Also, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Wanda retired from Elder Beerman and also worked as a cosmetologist. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge # 145 since 1944 and enjoyed traveling extensively on their behalf. She was also a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of West Alexandria. Wanda loved knitting, crocheting, birds, flowers, and gardening. She was loved and will be dearly missed. A Memorial Service was held for immediate family at Trissel Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 4, 2020.
