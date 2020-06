HOKE (Stump), Wanda Ardella Age 95, of New Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1925, to her parents, Raphael Leroy Brown & Mary Ellen (Corron) Brown. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Dorothy Brown; first husband, William Stump; daughter, Pamela Amos; son, William J. Stump; daughter-in-law, Barbara Stump; 2 brothers, Sonny and Samuel Brown; and sister, Wilma Nicodemus. Wanda is survived by her husband, Julian Hoke; daughter, Mary Jane (Dick) Brockman; 3 step-children, Brenda (Kenneth) LaRue, Kenneth (Rita) Hoke, Patricia "Lynn" (Donny) Gilvin; 2 sisters, Raellen D'Andrea and Beverly Snelling; and 3 brothers, Steve, James, and Jeffrey Brown. Also, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Wanda retired from Elder Beerman and also worked as a cosmetologist. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge # 145 since 1944 and enjoyed traveling extensively on their behalf. She was also a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of West Alexandria. Wanda loved knitting, crocheting, birds, flowers, and gardening. She was loved and will be dearly missed. A Memorial Service was held for immediate family at Trissel Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com