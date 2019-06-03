HOLLON, Wanda Fay Age 79, of Middletown, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born April 1, 1940 in Campton, KY to Cord and Eva (Caudill) Creech. She worked for Avon for 26 years, retiring as Supervisor in the Packaging department in 1993. She was a member of Poasttown Church of God. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed working in her yard and growing her tomatoes and also loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Wanda is survived by husband, Samuel Hollon of 60 years; son Barry (Mary) Hollon of Middletown; grandchildren, Casey (Todd) Foster and Misty Hollon; great grandchildren, Marisa Turnmire, Blake Foster and Paige Warrick. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Homer & Kenneth Creech; sisters, Lois Deaton and twin sister, Wilda Theodore. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave., Middletown, OH. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 1:00 PM at the funeral with Pastor Kevin Beck officiating. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary