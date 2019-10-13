Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Wanda JONES


1933 - 2019
Wanda JONES Obituary
JONES (Strickland), Wanda Lee 86, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Oakwood Village. She was born on August 31, 1933, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jay and Ethel (Shaw) Strickland. Earlier in life she worked for Mercy Hospital and later Dr. Townsend's office. Wanda was an active member of the Maiden Lane Church of God and served as President of the Joy Circle (one of the ministries through the church). She loved traveling to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee; and the Shawnee Resort in southern Ohio. She is survived by her sons: Randy (Sandy) Jones, and Chuck (Deb) Jones; grandchildren: Jamie (Jerame) Mitchell, Olivia, Emilie and Joshua Jones; great grandchildren: Tristan, Cowin, Ayden and Lily Mitchell; her sister, Betty Woods, and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roger L. Jones in 2016, sisters: Marie and Francie; and two brothers: Charles and Gene. Wanda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
