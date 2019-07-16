KEIGHLEY (nee Roll), Wanda G. Of Centerville, OH and formerly of Brookville, OH, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, July 15, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Village, Dayton, OH. She was born November 21, 1925 in Darke County, OH to Lorenzo O. and Corra (Lehman) Roll. Wanda graduated in 1943 from Versailles High School and in 1946 from Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing ~ Fall Class. She married Arthur M. Keighley in March of 1947. After only a few years in nursing, she chose to be a full-time housewife and mother. She is a member of the Miami Valley Hospital School Alumni Association. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Arthur M. Keighley (Dec. 2, 2014); her brother, Wayne L. Roll; and a son-in-law, Hugh E. Wall, III. She is survived by her sons, John (Lori) Keighley of Kettering, David (Gay) Keighley of Tampa, FL and Don (Kathy) Keighley of Middletown; her daughter, Laura K. Wall of Washington Twp; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. (1 hour prior to the Service) Thursday July 18, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment at David Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to . Published in Dayton Daily News on July 16, 2019