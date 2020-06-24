Wanda LANKFORD

LANKFORD (Hinkle), Wanda Jean Age 82, of Washington Township, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Wanda was retired from Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a member of Morningstar Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lankford; and parents, Dicel and Mabel Hinkle. Wanda is survived by her children, Willard Gross, Jr. of TN, Kimberly Evans (David Burns, fiancé) of AR; sister, Willa Wells of OH; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro, OH 45066. A Celebration of Wanda's Life will be at 12:00 PM, Thursday, at the funeral home with Pastor Danny Griffith officiating. A Committal Service will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.