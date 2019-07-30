|
LESCHANSKY (Arvin), Wanda Ruth Age 89, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Wanda was born December 12, 1929 in Estill County, KY to Brose Douglas and Willie Jo Arvin (Fritz). Wanda was a graduate of Wilbur Wright and Patterson Co-op. She worked various jobs as a sales associate and an accountant until she dedicated her life to being a homemaker and raising her family. She was devoted to her husband Ed, and her children, spending many hours creating a welcoming and safe home filled with love, laughter, and fun. She was an accomplished seamstress, artist, and crafter and she created many beautiful gifts for family and friends. Wanda loved to travel and spent many of her later years sightseeing and visiting different countries with her husband. She was adventurous and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed horseback-riding, water skiing, camping, snorkeling, and hiking. She loved life and lived it with a selfless and gracious heart. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Edward James "Ed"; her children Ed (Mary Ann), Jamie Fullenkamp (Larry), Vickie Couch (Mike), Annette Even (Doug), Lori Pickard (Mark), Patti (Jay), Jim, and Teri Cooper (Tod); her 16 grandchildren, Nick (Supinda), Bret, Elizabeth (Adam), Anne (Jay), Catherine, Matt, Zach (Mirian), Max (Meghan), Erica (Austin), Alex, Adam, Jacob, Andy, Nate, Linsay, and Leah; one great grandson, Spencer; her brother, "Butch" (Judy); and numerous nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH, from 9:30am-10:30am, on Thursday, August 1, with a service to follow at 10:30am. Burial will be at Cavalry Cemetery. The family would like to express their thanks to the wonderful support from . In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 30, 2019