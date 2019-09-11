Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
Wanda McKINNEY Obituary
McKINNEY, Wanda Faye Age 84, of Carlisle, OH; died Monday September 9, 2019 at the Carlisle Manor. Wanda was born in Lee County, KY to the late Frank and Nannie (Drake) Gentry. Wanda owned and operated Wanda's Beauty Shop and McKinney's Market for many years. She then worked in retail at Hill's Department Store, Dollar General and Walmart until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Beverly McKinney; a son, Michael (Butch) McKinney; and a brother, Victor (Betty) Gentry. Wanda is survived by her son, Ron (Joan) McKinney; a grandson, Jordan McKinney; two brothers, Billy Gentry and Malcolm (Janice) Gentry; two sisters, Carrie (Gordon) Bricker and Brenda (J.C.) Young. Funeral Services are 1pm Thursday September 12, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Ethan Daves officiating. Burial will be Highland Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am until 1pm. The family would like to thank Carlisle Manor for their special care for the past ten years. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 11, 2019
