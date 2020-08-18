Wanda MOLENAAR

MOLENAAR, Wanda Faye Tincher Wanda Faye Tincher Molenaar, passed away on August 12, 2020, at The Willows of Fritz Farm, Lexington, KY. She was born to Ben and Minerva Tincher in Frenchburg, KY, relocating to Middletown, OH, after graduation from Kingston High School in 1955. She married Norman Molenaar in 1958, and they resided in Middletown, until his death in 1994. She stayed in Middletown for another two years until renovation was completed on their historic home on 3212 Central Avenue. She and Norman were very proud to receive a neighborhood beautification award from the City of Middletown, as they did a great deal of the projects themselves. Wanda moved to Lexington in 1996 to be near family. Wanda was an agent at Thomas Halton Real Estate in Middletown and was honored for a million-dollar sales year toward the end of her career. She was previously employed by Aeronca Inc. in Middletown. She is survived by a daughter, Lori Molenaar (Dr. William Heffron), a granddaughter, Ellen Johnson (Jesse Johnson), and a sister, Blanche Fields. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Joan Molenaar, Grace Molenaar, and Gretchen Lee, as well as many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Craig and Eric Molenaar; brothers, Charlie, Raymond, Carl, and Orville Tincher; a sister, Pearl Simpkins; and niece, Lesa Long. Wanda will be fondly remembered for her warmth, humor, sharp and honest business acumen as well as her artistic and musical talent. She served many years as volunteer pianist for Elk Creek Baptist Church in Middletown. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and adoring Nana to Ellen, and an excellent "mom" to a series of very happy, spoiled dogs. The family requests donations to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. Private services will be held at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, Middletown, OH with internment in Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH.



