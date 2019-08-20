Home

MOON, Wanda L. 83, passed away on Friday, August 16th at Harmony Center in Xenia. She was born on March 2, 1936 in Warren Co., Ohio to Roscoe & Myrle Belle (Moore) Williams. Wanda worked as an Interior Decorator for over 20 years. She is survived by her son, David Moon; her daughter, Teresa (William) Casteel; step-daughter, Lisa Moon; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister; Mary Ratliff; 1/2 brother; Ronald Amburgey. And 1/2 Sister, Alpha Mae Pelfrey. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey B. Moon; her son, James Ronald Lansaw Jr.; her daughter, Diana Scalf; sisters, Leah French, Betty Dillinger, Karen Williams and Ida Belcher and brothers, Emmitt Williams, Roscoe Williams Jr and James Donald Williams. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 21 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 1500 Manchester Avenue with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may sent to: . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 20, 2019
