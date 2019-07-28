Home

ROSS, Wanda Lee Age 90 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at . Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Claude and sisters, Betty DeSandre, Sandra Woods, and Norma Young. She is survived by her sons, Gary (LaDonna) Ross and Kevin Ross; grandchildren, Bryan (Hope) Ross, Carly (Tom) Trost, and Christopher Ross; great grandson, Layne Ross; and her sister, Linda Moore. Wanda was a 1946 graduate of Stivers High School and retired from Ohio Bell. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019
