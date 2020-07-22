SCHICK-PURCHES, Wanda Age 91, of Hamilton, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Trenton, Ohio, on June 28, 1929, the daughter of James Raymond and Daisy (Allen) Onkst. Wanda was a unique Lady and a World traveler. She bragged of coming from Happy Top. She was a Cheerleader at New Miami High School. She worked at Dollar Federal Savings and the Hamilton Journal. She married Hamilton Police Officer Thomas Schick, who later became a Las Vegas Fireman. She was Creator, Owner and Manager of "WJ Shoes," winning Las Vegas Business Woman Of The Year, twice. She was President Of The Las Vegas Emblem Club and later became Campaign Manager for twice elected, Mayor Ron Lurie. After 40 years in Nevada, she returned to Hamilton in 2003, to be closer with her immediate Family, and her Caring Card playing Cousins. She was a Berkeley Square resident since 2013. Wanda was a lifetime donor to St. Jude's Hospital. She is survived by her Son, Basil Lee Drew of Dayton, Ohio; Sister, Maria Hoskins of Hamilton, Ohio and Brother, Charles Onkst of Las Vegas, Nevada. She loved travel and Gaming with her Sister, Maria and her Best Friend and Cousin, the late Charlotte Crotty. Her favorite travel city was Barcelona, Spain. Locally, she loved talking to George Coyle, Juanita Tudor, Pat Perry and everyone at Lee's Salon. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Greg Fraley officiating. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until time of the funeral. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com