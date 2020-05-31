My dearest Wanda. We had so many talks about you wanting me to remember all of the good times after you were gone. Thank you for giving me so many wonderful memories. And wow, we had the memories. I cant imagine, nor do I want to imagine, what my life would have been without you. You gave me a sense of purpose. You let me know that making mistakes is sometimes the only way to learn. You always told me that everyone has something to give, even those who have very little. And, one of my favorites, Put your face moisturizer on before you brush your teeth and that way it will have time to soak in before you put on your makeup. I was afraid that I would miss your smile, but since you wore it even in the worst of times, it is still with me. I think of you, and theres that smile. I feel so selfish wishing you were still here, but Ill keep working on that. Im so glad you are no longer suffering, not that you ever complained. You just didnt. I can hear you saying, Theres always someone who has it worse. There are more lessons than Ill mention here, but I was listening all along the way. Thank you for everything. I love you so much it hurts. I mean it really hurts. Give Mother and Terry a kiss from me. Love, SheShe

