Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wanda TURNER


1938 - 2019
Wanda TURNER Obituary
TURNER, Wanda F. Age 81 of Fairfield, passed away at Mercy Hospital on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Wanda was born in Jackson Co., Kentucky on February 18, 1938 to Hobert Isaacs and Ella (Brown) Isaacs. She retired from Avon Products in 1993; and was also a member of West Side Baptist Church. On November 10, 1956 in Liberty, IN she married Jack Vere Turner, and he preceded her in death in 2009. Wanda is survived by one son, Roger Wayne (Patricia) Turner; two grandchildren, Emily Ann Turner and Ethan Wayne Turner; one sister, Helen Ruth (Joseph) Addison; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Hobert Isaacs and Ella Isaacs; and two brothers, Edwin Isaacs and Howard Isaacs. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11:00AM with Dr. Rick Rhodus officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 30, 2019, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 30, 2019
