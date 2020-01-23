|
VINCENT, Wanda Louise Age 73, of Monterey, TN passed away on Jan. 16, 2020. Wanda is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Kim Phillips of Miamisburg, OH; Jennifer (Phillips) and Darren Jacobus of Springboro, OH; sisters, Brenda (Lebron) Sims of Chattanooga, TN; Theresa (Herb) Lawson of Hixson, TN and brother, Chuck (Pat) Whittaker of Chattanooga, TN. She also is survived by granddaughter, Taylor Weidner; nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, John Vincent; parents, Faye and Beecher Whittaker and half-brother Jack Whittaker. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Feb. 11, at David's Cemetery chapel in Kettering, OH with Rev. Dr. Tim Livingston officiating. Wanda's smile and laugh filled the hearts of her loved ones. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed. Family will receive friends Feb. 11, noon to 1 p.m., service 1-2 p.m. A private dedication will be held at the grave site afterwards. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenview Calvary Tabernacle Church of Dayton, OH or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020