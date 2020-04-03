Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Wanda WHITT


1933 - 2020
WHITT, Wanda Mae 86, formerly of New Carlisle, OH, departed this Earth on Tuesday March 31, 2020 in Springfield, OH. She was born August 3, 1933 in Lynn, WV to Walter and Pearl (Mills) Varney. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved her family, ice cream and mowing her lawn on her John Deere tractor. She was a child of the Lord and a former Sunday School teacher and was retired from the Tecumseh Local School District. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; Brothers, Alfred, Ronnie and Paul Varney; and beloved sister, Rickie Ann Roberson. She is survived by her children, Greg (Kelli) Whitt, and Pam Woodrow; Grandchildren, Kyle Whitt, Amy (Tyler) Heskett all of New Carlisle, and Cameron Woodrow of Jeffersonville, OH; Great-grandchildren, Audrey and Josie Mae Heskett; Sisters, Joyce Huff, Faye Hatfield, Fannie (Tag) Keith, and Madonna (Ted) Hatfield; brothers, James T. and Clinton Varney; sister-in-law, Gaynell Varney; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Wanda will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, OH in a private service. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the special caregivers at Pathways of the Springfield Masonic Home. Thank you for the kindness and love you gave to "The Ice Cream Lady". Expressions of sympathy made be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 3, 2020
