Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
View Map
Wanetta DENTON


1968 - 2020
DENTON, Wanetta A hard-working and generous fighter, Wanetta Denton, age 51, of Spring Valley, passed away Thursday, May 14th, 2020. Wanetta was born on December 15th, 1968 to Michelle Wanetta (Downs) and Carlos Ewell Jackson. Wherever she worked, she worked hard, most recently at Honey Baked Ham in Centerville. She loved being in a position that allowed her talk to people, especially when they had a sweet baby she could admire. She loved to make food and even dreamed of having her own shop, featuring her famous, no recipe, little of this, little of that, potato salad and deviled eggs. Wanetta loved her family, friends, and her animals, and enjoyed spending time with each of them. She enjoyed KFC, listened to all types and styles of music, and was always right (even when she was wrong). Wanetta is preceded in death by her biological parents, and adopted dad Bill Baker. She will be forever remembered by her other half Timothy Brill, daughters; Cynthia (Doug) Becker and Kristin Denton (Kyle Cloud), grandchildren; Jerry Wayne Becker, and Mia Nicole Becker, adopted mom; Betty Baker, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, adopted sister Aimee Shannon, and dearest friends Shelley McPherson, Jeff Kingsolver, and Billy Cooper. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her life celebration visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin Street, Bellbrook, OH 45305) from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, May 23rd. A life celebration service will be held following the visitation at 3 pm. Please use Wanetta's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on her tribute wall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to (PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101) or to a Memorial Fund in her name (https://www.gofundme.com/f/dentonfamilyfinalexpenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet) or plant a memorial tree in memory of Wanetta at www.ConnerAndKoch.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2020
