CRUEA, Ward Age 94 formerly of Dayton, of Charleston, South Carolina died Tuesday September 10 at his home in Charleston, SC. He was a WWII Veteran with tours in the South Pacific on the USS Midway. Ward was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia D.; a daughter, Judy Mitchell; a son, Steven D. Cruea and granddaughter, Latasha Wolf. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sharron "Pinki" Cruea; son, Larry (Doris) Cruea; Daughter, Pat (Mark) Chorpening; son, Ward J. "Chip" Cruea and his girl friend Y-Lan; daughter, Kathleen (Rob) Seidel; daughter-in-law, Linda (Steve); best friends and golf partners, Maury Black and Ron Casey; grandchildren, Darce, Josh (Suzanne), Steven (Louise), Chad (Melisssa), Shana (Will), Amy (Jim), Mark (Cassie), Nicole (Jim), Chip, Chris, Charlie Seidel; great grandchildren, Monica and Alexis Wolf, Nico, Izzie, Barron, Maddie, Virginia, Carson, Cody, Henry and Drew. Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 am Saturday September 14 at Emmanuel Church preceded by a prayer service 9:00 am at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
