Obituary Condolences Flowers BARNETT, Sr., Warren E. 86, of Springfield, Ohio passed forward into the loving arms of our Savior on February 6, 2019 after several years of battling Parkinson's Disease. Warren was born on May 4, 1932 to Ralph and Rena (Cook) Barnett. He married Helen Turner on January 14, 1951. He joined the Air Force when he was 20 years old, served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged after serving four years. He was a retiree of Navistar, having worked there 46 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen, with whom he had just celebrated 68 years of marriage. Dad had to quit school in the 9th grade to go to work to help support his family. As a result of that, he always emphasized higher education to his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of the college degrees his children and grandchildren earned that he kept a count of them and would tell anyone who would listen of their accomplishments! His six children and spouses are: Gene (Mary) Barnett, Su-Ann (Jerry) Newport, Tina (Mark) Sellars, Tammy (Jim) Everhart, Paul (Joanne) Barnett and Bobbie (Johnny) Sin. Surviving grandchildren, who were the light of his life: Christopher (Ashley) Barnett, Angela (Ty) Wagner, Melissa and Nick Nevius, Brooke (Chad) Kamke, Lindsay Newport and Jeremy (Emily) Newport, Amanda (Jestin) Simon, Emma, Benjamin and Olivia Sellars, Lee Everhart, Jonathan Barnett, Madalyn, Mitchell and Miller Sin. Great-grandchildren are Isla Barnett, Blake and Max Wagner, Reese and Avary Kamke, Eloise Newport and Cooper Simon. He is also survived by his sister Marietta Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his nine siblings, his brother-in-law Ronnie Bohn, who he considered a brother, and his precious grandson Jacob Paul Barnett. Dad was a character, as anyone who met him can attest! He never met a stranger and was quite loquacious, his favorite subject being baseball. In his youth he refereed basketball, but he was most known in the Springfield community for umpiring baseball for 54 years, as well as coaching and managing Babe Ruth Baseball for 35 years. He had the privilege of umpiring 19 College World Series as well as umpiring many high school, Lawrence-Haddix League, 3-C and Dayton AA League games. In 1965 he coached the UAW Local 402 Tri-State Industrial Champs establishing a record of 70-3, spanning three seasons. In 1994 he coached 16 year-olds, which included his grandson Chris, and they played in the Dizzy Dean World Series. In 2003 he was inducted into the Springfield/Clark County Baseball Hall of Fame, which was one of the highlights of his life; and in 2008 the Babe Ruth All-Stars, which he coached in the 1969 World Series, were inducted into the Springfield/Clark County Baseball Hall of Fame. He was a Recommending Scout for the Cincinnati Reds for ten years and signed Will McEnaney and Eddie Milner to the Major Leagues (Cincinnati Reds). Warren had served on the City of Springfield Recreation Board and was a member of the Noon Optimist Club and Lions Club. He had also been Chairman of the UAW Local 402 Recreation Committee. In addition, Warren had a beautiful singing voice. It was his honor to sing at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, often singing his favorite songs Jerusalem (The Holy City) and How Great Thou Art. The family would like to thank , special caregiver Jami Giulietti, as well as Tina Sellars, his daughter, for the awesome care she provided Dad for the past several years. Thanks to our mother for tirelessly providing 24/7 nursing care for Dad and being his strongest advocate. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, with a celebration of his life following at 2:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or . Rest in peace, Dad. We love you. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 10, 2019