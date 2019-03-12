BISDORF, III, Warren G. "Biz" 64, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born January 30, 1955 to Warren Jr. and Mary Lee (Winnefeld) Bisdorf. Both parents preceded him in death. Warren graduated from St. Ann Grade School, Badin High School and cum laude from American University in Washington, D.C. Warren lived the motto, "To protect and serve." Warren began his career in law enforcement serving on the D.C. Metropolitan Police Dept. and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. During his time as an officer he met his future wife Shirleen Faye (Martin). They were married on May 19, 1979. His life revolved around their family which included their daughter, Pamela and husband, Richard Darone, of Oxford and grandchildren Savannah, Evan and Austin. After retiring he continued assisting people as a dispatcher for Miami University Police and Oxford P.D. Warren is survived by his brother, Mark and wife Kathy (Lykins) Marion, IN; and sisters Helen and husband Mike Pope of Cincinnati; Diane and husband Carlos Valero, Roseville, MN; Carmelle and husband Mike Cieslak, Liberty Twp; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church in Hamilton on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at Avance Funeral home 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be offered to Respect for Law Camp Scholarship Fund c/o Monroe Police Department, 223 S. Main St, Monroe, OH 45051. www.respectforlawcamp.org or, St Mary's Church, 111 E. High St. Oxford, OH 45056. Condolences www.avancefuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary