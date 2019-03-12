Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren BISDORF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren BISDORF III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Warren BISDORF III Obituary
BISDORF, III, Warren G. "Biz" 64, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born January 30, 1955 to Warren Jr. and Mary Lee (Winnefeld) Bisdorf. Both parents preceded him in death. Warren graduated from St. Ann Grade School, Badin High School and cum laude from American University in Washington, D.C. Warren lived the motto, "To protect and serve." Warren began his career in law enforcement serving on the D.C. Metropolitan Police Dept. and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. During his time as an officer he met his future wife Shirleen Faye (Martin). They were married on May 19, 1979. His life revolved around their family which included their daughter, Pamela and husband, Richard Darone, of Oxford and grandchildren Savannah, Evan and Austin. After retiring he continued assisting people as a dispatcher for Miami University Police and Oxford P.D. Warren is survived by his brother, Mark and wife Kathy (Lykins) Marion, IN; and sisters Helen and husband Mike Pope of Cincinnati; Diane and husband Carlos Valero, Roseville, MN; Carmelle and husband Mike Cieslak, Liberty Twp; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church in Hamilton on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at Avance Funeral home 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be offered to Respect for Law Camp Scholarship Fund c/o Monroe Police Department, 223 S. Main St, Monroe, OH 45051. www.respectforlawcamp.org or, St Mary's Church, 111 E. High St. Oxford, OH 45056. Condolences www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now