BODEN, Sr., Warren William "Bill" Age 86, of Hamilton passed away on October 2, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1932 in New York City to the late Warren Beryle and Esther Boden. He is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Warren William (Christine) Boden Jr. "Bill Jr.", Michael Perry (Michelle) Boden; Mark David Boden, and Scott R. (Andrea) Boden; grandchildren, Zachary, Warren William III "Will", Erica, Sean, and Sophia; sisters, Jane (Ron) Humphrey and Nancy (Alan) Helland; other family and friends. Bill served his country in the United States Air Force from July 8, 1953 until his retirement as a Captain on August 31, 1973. He earned his MBA from Central Michigan University. Bill was a 32nd degree Mason with the Dayton Masonic Lodge #147; a Shriner with Antioch Temple Aaonms; a member of the Fairfield Fraternal Order of Police; and a Kentucky Colonel. He was an avid Mickey Mouse collector and had a lifelong passion for magic tricks. Bill will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery with his first wife, Mary Virginia "Ginger" Boden who preceded him in death on September 30, 1992 with full military honors on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West 3rd St. Dayton, Ohio 45428. Memorial contributions may be offered to Children Deserve Happiness, 4027 Bramble Ct, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 16, 2019