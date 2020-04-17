|
DAVIS, Warren Bruce Age 64, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 18, 1955 to the late Ray and Mildred Davis (nee Deese). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela M. McCombs. Warren is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Brenda Davis (nee Scott); daughter, Tina M. Wilson; son-in-law, Eric McCombs; grandchildren, Alicia McCombs, Erika (Andrew Rodriguez) McCombs, Ashley (Joe Keefer) McCombs, Alexis Jones, and Michael Wilson; great-grandchildren, Layla McCombs, Chance Rodriguez, Torrey Greene, Aaliyah Rodriguez, and Dominic Jones; sister, Judi (William Bruce) Northcutt; niece, Coutney (Jessica) Northcutt; nephew, Casey Northcutt; aunt, Ruby (Ora) Black; and a host of other family members and friends. Warren loved riding his Harley, fishing, and photography. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and spoiling his great-grandchildren. In loving memory of Warren, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Services will be held privately with the family. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020