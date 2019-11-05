Home

HUGHES Sr., Warren A. Age 86 of Fairfield passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. He was born February 20, 1933 in Montgomery, Alabama the son of the late John A. and Annie Lee (nee Lovelace) Hughes. Mr. Hughes was a veteran of the U. S. Army infantry, serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and retired from the Army. He was awarded numerous commendations during his service including a Bronze Star, a Silver Star, and two Purple Hearts for wounds received during combat. Mr. Hughes was a member of the Fairfield West Baptist Church. He was a retired deputy sheriff in Butler County after many years of service. He was a member of the Benjamin Franklin Masonic Lodge #719, the Scottish Rite, and was a Shriner. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Hughes is survived by his wife Jessie Hughes; two sons Warren (Victoria) Hughes, Jr. and Mathew Hughes; four grandchildren, Brittany Nicole, Kirsten Brooke, Sierra Lynn, and Warren Cole; and one sister Barbara Perkins. Visitation 5-7 PM Wednesday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home followed by the Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday November 7, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Rob Rosenbalm, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 5, 2019
