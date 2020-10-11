1/
Warren IZOR
1943 - 2020
IZOR, Warren J. Warren J. Izor, 77, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born March 20, 1943. Warren served our country in the United States Army and worked many places over the years. He enjoyed ceramics and tinkering with things. Warren is survived by his sisters, Ginger Hirschbach and Marjorie (Jack) Poff; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia (Quillen) Izor; brother, Charles Izor, and brother-in-law, Carl Hirschbach. Services are entrusted to ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Springboro. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.andersonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
