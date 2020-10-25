1/
KREYE, Warren

Born March 9, 1921, in Queens, New York, Warren Kreye passed away on October 19, 2020, at the age of 99. Warren and his wife Audrea "Audrey" lived in the Dayton area for many years and in recent years resided in Waverly, Ohio. They traveled the world together and especially loved to hike the mountains of Germany. Warren worked at WPAFB and at Wright State as a researcher for many years. Son of the late Charles T. Kreye and Emily (Ahleim) Kreye. Warren was

preceded in death by his wife Audrea (Coddington) Kreye and a brother Robert H. Kreye. Warren served in the Army Infantry during WWII. He was an eagle scout in Troop 96 in Long

Island, NY. In 1937 he was named Boy Scout of the year and traveled to the White House where he met President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Dr. Kreye received his PhD from Polytechnic

Institute of New York in 1947 with a degree in Chemistry and a minor in Physics and Mathematics. He went on to a distinguished career at Bell Labs in New Jersey, WPAFB Avionics Laboratory, an Assistant Professor at the University of Louisville, a research scientist at University of Wisconsin and a

researcher at Wright State University. Warren was a dedicated researcher and a prolific publisher. He was still doing research and publishing well into his 90s. Warren was a member of

Sigma XI fraternity, the American Chemistry Society and the Optical Society of America. Special mention to his long-time friends Brenda and Mark Ramey of Wheelersburg, Ohio and Jeff and Lynda Jones of Beavercreek, Ohio. Thank you to the great people at River Bend House Retirement Community in Wheelersburg, Ohio. A graveside service will be held in Woodland Cemetery at 2 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Condolences may expressed online at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
