OTSTOT, Warren Jay "Pete" 73, passed away on March 31, 2019 in Miami Valley Hospital from complications. He was born March 17, 1946, the son of the late Warren Jay and Betty Otstot. Survivors include one brother, Chuck Otstot; one son, Tyrone (Stephanie) Otstot; one daughter, Tammy (Brian) Otstot; five grandchildren, Tyler, Michaela, Jacob, Ceaira and Nicol; two great grandchildren, Sophia and Aiden; two nephews, Zayne and Josh Otstot and one niece, Traci Schommer. He was preceded in death by one very special Aunt "Sissy" Lavina Mallon. Pete was a car man and was involved for over 40 years in the car business and was great at it! His hobbies were street rods of any kind, NASCAR, NHRA drag racing, toy collecting, R&B music; in later years antique collecting and refinishing furniture. He was a very special person and touched many lives. Pete will always be remembered by his family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Pete's life will begin at 7 pm in the funeral home with Rev. George Carter officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary